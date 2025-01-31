The dramatic music video for the track features Charles Melton as the pop singer’s toxic boyfriend
Recent Posts
- FireAid: Inside the Star-Studded Benefit Show For Los Angeles
- Lady Gaga Closes FireAid With ‘Shallow’ and Shares Hopeful Song Written for Concert
- Billie Eilish and Finneas Strip Back ‘Wildflower,’ ‘The Greatest,’ and ‘Birds of a Father’ at FireAid
- Olivia Rodrigo Delivers Emotional Performances of ‘Driver’s License’ and ‘Deja Vu’ at FireAid
- Watch the Weeknd’s Enigmatic Performance of ‘Open Hearts’ on ‘Kimmel’