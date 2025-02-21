Jerry Butler, Iconic R&B Singer and Longtime Chicago Politician, Dead at 85

Dubbed “the Iceman,” Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductee and Impressions lead singer scored solo hits with “He Will Break Your Heart,” “Make It Easy on Yourself,” and “Only the Strong Survive”
Recent Posts
- Voletta Wallace, the Notorious B.I.G.’s Mother, Dead at 78
- The Cataracs and DEV Reconnect on New Banger 15 Years After ‘Like a G6’
- Tate McRae Let’s Us Inside Her Perpetual Motion Mind
- Natti Natasha Connected With Her Roots — and Romeo Santos — to Make a Bachata Album
- See Djo Tackle Haim’s ‘Gasoline’ for Triple J’s ‘Like a Version’