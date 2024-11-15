The Grateful Dead singer’s voice can be heard in books, audio messages, and more. “It’s a gift to his fans, a chance to hear his voice and feel connected to him,” says the agency that works with Garcia’s estate
Recent Posts
- Nickelback’s ‘Live in Nashville’ Guests Talk About Loving Nickelback
- Foreigner’s Lou Gramm Rages Against Rock Hall: ‘The Rug Was Pulled From Under Our Feet’
- Taylor Swift Credits Swifties for History-Making Seventh Album of the Year Grammy Nod
- Inside Saba’s Audacious Collaboration With No ID
- Jerry Garcia Can Read to You Via a New AI Tool. It May Just Be the Beginning