Jesse Malin Will Tell His Life Story in New Musical ‘Silver Manhattan’

Opening in September in New York, the production will be part concert, part play, and document the punk-rock songwriter’s life, including his efforts to recover from a paralyzing stroke
Recent Posts
- Young Thug Promises to Enunciate After Viral Tattoo Confuses His Lyrics
- Blink-182 Will Go on Its ‘Missionary Impossible’ Tour this Fall
- At Least 18 Dead, More Than 120 Injured After Roof Caves in at Dominican Republic Nightclub
- Lifeguard Reveal Debut Album, Summer Tour
- Willi Carlisle Announces New Album ‘Winged Victory’