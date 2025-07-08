Jessie J Has ‘No Cancer Spread’ Following Mastectomy: ‘Happy Tears Are Real’

“Lots of healing to go and one more surgery to make these cousins look more like sisters. But for now it’s gratitude time,” said the singer, who revealed her breast cancer diagnosis in June
