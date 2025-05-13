The bestselling author was shot by police outside her Eagle Rock home and arrested on suspicion of attempted murder for allegedly firing in the direction of officers first
Recent Posts
- Jillian Lauren, Wife of Weezer Bassist, Pleads Not Guilty to Charges in LAPD Shooting
- Taylor Swift Lawyers Fight Justin Baldoni Subpoena in Blake Lively Case
- Karina Sofia Embraced Her Vulnerable Side — With Help From Gustavo Santaolalla
- Kali Uchis Details First Headlining Arena Tour
- Girl Ultra, Empress Of, and Chromeo Can’t Get Rid of ‘Tomás’