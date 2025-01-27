Beginning on Jan. 31, the Blackpink singer will roll out the project over two weeks with plans to share two album covers, three concept posters, the track list, and details about a special release event
- Jisoo Shares Packed Schedule Leading Up to Debut Mini Album ‘Amortage’