John Legend’s Manager Pens Op-Ed on ‘Toxic’ Music Industry Amid Diddy Charges

by | Oct 31, 2024 | Uncategorized

“Too often, women have not been safe in recording studios, on tour buses, in green rooms or in offices. It’s not a bug of the music business; it’s a major feature,” Ty Stiklorius writes of “exploitative gatekeepers”