“Too often, women have not been safe in recording studios, on tour buses, in green rooms or in offices. It’s not a bug of the music business; it’s a major feature,” Ty Stiklorius writes of “exploitative gatekeepers”
Recent Posts
- The Mars Volta Doc Trailer Traces Heartbreak, Betrayal, and Redemption
- John Legend’s Manager Pens Op-Ed on ‘Toxic’ Music Industry Amid Diddy Charges
- Watch Mumford & Sons, Gracie Abrams Perform at Harris Rally in Wisconsin
- R.E.M. Debut New Lyric Video for ‘I Believe’ to Encourage People to Vote
- Watch Kelsea Ballerini’s Reflective Performance of ‘Patterns’ on ‘Fallon’