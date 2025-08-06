“I’ll never come close to playing like Jerry Garcia. But if I can somehow get you closer to him – and to the spirit he created 60 years ago – then I suppose I’ve done my job,” wrote the singer
Recent Posts
- John Mayer Celebrates Grateful Dead’s 60 Years With Emotional Post: ‘Great Honor’
- Samia Drops Stripped Version of ‘Pool’ After 2023 Tiny Desk Performance Goes Viral
- Justin Bieber Clears His Mind With a Family Vacation in ‘Yukon’ Video
- Soulja Boy Gun Charge Rejected by L.A. District Attorney
- Sorry, Trump — Taylor Swift’s Career Is Still Very Hot