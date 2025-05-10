Johnny Rodriguez, Country Music’s First Mexican American Star, Dead at 73

The Texas native was known for recordings like “That’s the Way Love Goes,” “You Always Come Back (To Hurting Me),” and his signature wanderlust anthem, “Ridin’ My Thumb to Mexico”
