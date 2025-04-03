The Grammy-nominated singer also released Sixties hit “It Keeps Right on A-Hurtin,” which was covered by Elvis Presley, Dean Martin, Bobby Darin and Wanda Jackson
Recent Posts
- Johnny Tillotson, ‘Poetry in Motion’ Singer, Dead at 86
- Young Thug Denies Making Threats After Prosecutors Seek to Revoke His Probation
- U.S. State Department Revokes Mexican Band’s Visa Over Song Praising Drug Cartel Kingpin
- Bartees Strange, Speedy Ortiz, L’Rain to Play Inaugural ‘Liberation Weekend’ Fest
- See Patti Smith Perform at Rally to Save Beloved New York City Park