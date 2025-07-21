“I am not asking for less than the purchase price but for consideration of the passion I’ll bring to keeping your legacy thriving,” said Kevin Jonas Sr., who made the purchase for an undisclosed amount
Recent Posts
- Jonas Brothers’ Father Wins Bidding War to Purchase Band’s Partial Music Catalog
- Deadheads Are Really Going to Love IMAX This Summer
- Madi Diaz Will End Trio of Heartache Albums With ‘Fatal Optimist’
- Liam Gallagher Declares Oasis Concerts Safe for Cheaters: ‘We Don’t Have That Coldplay Camera’
- Noah Cyrus Performs With Dad Billy Ray at Album Release Event in London