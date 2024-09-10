The Texas country artist said new growths were discovered in his lungs after undergoing chemo treatment for colon cancer
Recent Posts
- Chappell Roan’s Former Label Tried to Stop Her From Releasing ‘Pink Pony Club’
- Joshua Ray Walker Tells Fans His Cancer Has Spread, Launches GoFundMe
- Anohni and the Johnsons, Jessica Pratt, Waxahatchee Tapped for Big Ears Festival
- Shovels & Rope Celebrate Their Origin Story on Bold New Album
- The Darkness’ Justin Hawkins on Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce ‘I Believe in a Thing Called Love’ Duet: ‘Heartwarming’