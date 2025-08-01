JP Saxe Admits to Canceling Fall Tour Over Low Ticket Sales

Singer says after campaign to save tour falls short, “Those few thousand tickets are a reminder that being transparent in failure sometimes can be more powerful than the facade of success”
