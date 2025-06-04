Before topping the Billboard Global 200, Alex Warren was sleeping in his car. Today, the former Hype House member turned pop powerhouse is in the middle of a sold-out global tour, while his breakout single “Ordinary” soundtracks millions of TikToks. Even Lana Del Rey is a fan. “Every time I hear it, I think, ‘Why […]
Recent Posts
- Billy Joel Told Howard Stern to Tell Fans ‘I’m Not Dying’ After Brain Disorder Diagnosis
- Water From Your Eyes Look for ‘Life Signs’ With Y2K Riffs on New Song
- Eminem’s Publishing Company Files Copyright Lawsuit Against Meta
- Steve Perry Auctioning Items From Personal Archives to Benefit Wildfire Victims
- Just the Start: Alex Warren’s Real Climb to Hitmaker Status