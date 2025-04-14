Katy Perry Can Now Say That She’s Been to Space

The pop musician is among the passengers on Jeff Bezos’ space tourism company’s latest spacecraft New Shepard, alongside Gayle King, Amanda Nguyen, and more including a former NASA engineer
