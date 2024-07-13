“It’s like, ‘Oooh, we’re not about the male gaze but we really are about the male gaze,’ and we’re really overplaying it and on the nose,” singer says of new visual in behind-the-scenes clip
Recent Posts
- 50 Cent, Kid Rock, More Artists React to Trump Rally Shooting
- Katy Perry Responds to Criticism About ‘Woman’s World’ Video, Claims It’s ‘Satire’
- See Coldplay Debut New Song ‘Good Feelings’ at Rome Concert
- Carole King Supports Joe Biden. Does Anyone Else in Music?
- Jelly Roll Calls Eminem ‘Childhood Hero’ After Release of ‘Somebody Save Me’ Collaboration