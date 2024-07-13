LISTEN LIVE

Katy Perry Responds to Criticism About ‘Woman’s World’ Video, Claims It’s ‘Satire’

Jul 13, 2024

“It’s like, ‘Oooh, we’re not about the male gaze but we really are about the male gaze,’ and we’re really overplaying it and on the nose,” singer says of new visual in behind-the-scenes clip