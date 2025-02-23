LISTEN LIVE

Keith Richards Remembers ‘Totally Singular, Unique’ Marianne Faithfull

by | Feb 23, 2025 | Uncategorized

More than six decades after Richards co-wrote Faithfull’s breakout single, “As Tears Go By,” he recognizes the late singer’s “pure and simple” voice, her impact on the Rolling Stones, and her 1979 masterpiece, Broken English