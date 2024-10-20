The two singer-guitarists played Frampton’s classic “Do you Feel Like We Do”
Recent Posts
- Jack Black Inducts ‘the Jack Nicholson of Rock’ Ozzy Osbourne Into Rock Hall With Reverent, Impassioned Speech
- Usher Joins Kamala Harris in Atlanta: Her Vision ‘Includes Everyone’
- Mary J. Blige Dazzles in 2024 Rock Hall Performance
- A Tribe Called Quest Honor Phife Dawg During Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction: ‘Wish You Were Here’
- Queen Latifah, De La Soul, Busta Rhymes Honor A Tribe Called Quest at Rock Hall of Fame