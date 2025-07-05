“The prep and rehearsals have taken a toll on my voice. I want the shows to be perfect for y’all and I need to protect myself from doing serious damage,” singer said
Recent Posts
- LL Cool J, Jazmine Sullivan Cancel Philadelphia Festival Gig in Solidarity With Striking City Workers
- Kelly Clarkson Postpones Las Vegas Residency Hours Before Opening Night
- AI ‘Band’ the Velvet Sundown Officially Confirm They’re AI — and a ‘Provocation’
- Jim Marshall’s Unseen Grateful Dead
- Drake Addresses Fake Friends on New Song ‘What Did I Miss?’