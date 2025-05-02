The musician wrote “Where Have You Been” after watching the actors’ characters fall in love on Only Murders in the Building
Recent Posts
- Dove Cameron Gets Freaky and Romantic Like the ‘French Girls’ on New Single
- Joe Louis Walker, Revered Electric Blues Musician, Dead at 75
- Beyoncé Adds ‘Single Ladies,’ ‘If I Were a Boy,’ Other Hits to Cowboy Carter Setlist on Night 2
- Kelly Clarkson Turned Martin Short and Meryl Streep’s On-Screen Romance Into a Song
- Why Jill Sobule “I Kissed a Girl” Remains a Model for Queer Representation