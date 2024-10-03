Singer launched her own label, Kesha Records, last month: “I hope my legacy is making sure it never happens to anybody ever again”
Recent Posts
- David Gilmour Says Roger Waters Supports ‘Genocidal and Autocratic Dictators’
- Natanael Cano Honors Juan Gabriel With Tumbado Version of ‘Amor Eterno’
- Kesha Plans to ‘Dismantle’ the Music Industry: It ‘Should Be F-king Terrified’
- Los Esquivel and Luis R Conriquez Link Up for an Electro-Bélico ‘Pari Pari’
- Garth Brooks Sued for Sexual Assault by Makeup Artist