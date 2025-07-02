The singer implemented a permanent lyric change in her live performance of “Tik Tok,” where she sings, “Wake up in the mornin’ like fuck P-Diddy”
Recent Posts
- Kesha Supports Cassie Following Sean Combs Conviction: ‘I Believe You’
- Bob Vylan Removed From European Festivals After Glastonbury Controversy: ‘We Will Be Fine’
- Prayers and Fist Pumps: How Sean Combs Reacted to Not Guilty Verdicts
- AI ‘Band’ the Velvet Sundown Used Suno, Is an ‘Art Hoax,’ Spokesperson Admits
- Will Sean Combs Go Home Today? Judge to Decide on His Release