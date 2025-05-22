“We stand proudly with the people. You stand complicit with the war criminals. We are on the right side of history,” the Irish band wrote on Instagram
Recent Posts
- Kneecap Respond to Terror Charge: ‘This Is a Carnival of Distraction’
- Watch BTS’ Jin Showcase ‘Don’t Say You Love Me’ on ‘Fallon’
- DaBaby Wins Dismissal From Bowling Alley Assault Lawsuit: ‘Lack of Urgency’
- Martina McBride Urges Congress to Pass Bill Addressing ‘Terrifying’ AI Deepfakes
- SZA Defends Megan Thee Stallion Against Tory Lanez Fans Calling for His Release