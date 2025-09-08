Lady Gaga Delays MSG Show to Accept Artist of the Year Award at 2025 VMAs

“I wish I could stay and watch all these amazing performances, but I have to go back to Madison Square Garden,” the singer said after reading a lengthy speech about artistry and passion
