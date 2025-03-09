“The last time I hosted was in 2013, and every aspect of my performance aged amazingly. There’s no need to google ‘SNL 2013 Lady Gaga featuring R. Kelly’”
Recent Posts
- Lady Gaga Jokes About Aging, Winning Razzie, Engagement in ‘SNL’ Opening Monologue
- ‘SNL’: Watch Lady Gaga Perform ‘Abracadabra,’ ‘Killah’
- Lady Gaga Reflects on Being ‘Bridled’ Early in Career: ‘It Took Me 20 Years to Become the Boss’
- ‘This Is War’: Bob Mould on Aging Indie, His Music’s Legacy, and Where the U.S. Goes from Here
- Mastodon and Co-Founding Guitarist Brent Hinds ‘Mutually Decided to Part Ways’