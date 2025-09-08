Gaga is the most nominated performer this year with 12 nods, including for Video of the Year and Artist of the Year
Recent Posts
- Watch John Legend Join Jonas Brothers for ‘All of Me,’ ‘I Believe’ in Los Angeles
- Ariana Grande Thanks ‘My Therapists and Gay People’ During VMAs Video of the Year Speech
- Sombr Finds His Inner Heartthrob During VMAs Main Stage Debut
- J Balvin Brings Down the House With ‘Zun Zun’ and ‘Noventa’ at the 2025 VMAs
- Ozzy Osbourne VMAs Tribute: Steven Tyler, Joe Perry, and Yungblud Bark at the Moon Person