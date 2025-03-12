The sister duo mix rock, blues, and country into a dynamic live spectacle. Says singer Rebecca Lovell: “Having a lot of tension and release in this band allows us a lot of experimentation”
Recent Posts
- Nick Cave Addresses That Red Hot Chili Peppers Meme: ‘There Was No Malice Intended’
- John Lennon and Yoko Ono’s NYC Love Story Unfolds in ‘One to One’ Trailer
- Jason Isbell and Amanda Shires Finalize Divorce
- How Do You Celebrate the Grateful Dead’s 60th Anniversary? With 60 Discs, Of Course
- Larkin Poe Melt Faces Onstage. They Harness That Energy on New Album ‘Bloom’