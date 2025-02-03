Last Night, the Grammys Finally Delivered the Beyoncé Victory We’ve Been Waiting For

In addition, Kendrick Lamar triumphed, everyone honored Los Angeles, and Taylor Swift had the time of her life without winning a thing—another stellar edition of music’s biggest night
