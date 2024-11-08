The Grammy-winning rapper allegedly tried to flee to Italy as first charges related to slaying of rival rapper’s cousin were unsealed
Recent Posts
- Watch Sabrina Carpenter Freak Out Over Grammy Noms: ‘Filled With Gratitude’
- Lil Durk Facing Two More Felonies in Alleged Murder-for-Hire Plot
- Teddy Swims ‘Can’t Stop Crying’ After Telling His Dad About His Best New Artist Grammy Nomination
- Karol G, Feid, Zach Bryan, Griff, and All the Songs You Need to Know This Week
- Nicole Scherzinger Criticized for Apparent Allegiance With Trump-Backing Russell Brand