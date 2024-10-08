Frontman Fred Durst claimed in the suit that UMG used a system “deliberately designed to conceal artists’ royalties and keep those profits for itself”
Recent Posts
- Limp Bizkit Sue Universal Music Group for $200 Million Over Unpaid Royalties
- Álvaro Díaz and Nathy Peluso Play an Imperfect Couple on ‘XQ Eres Así’
- Maggie Rogers Misses a Past-Tense Lover on ‘In the Living Room’
- Peso Pluma, Gloria Estefan, J Balvin, More to Appear at Billboard Latin Music Week
- Luke Combs, Eric Church on North Carolina Disaster: ‘It’s Different When It Happens Where You’re From’