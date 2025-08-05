“It’s okay to gain weight after you’ve released weight, because what you’re not going to do is shame me if my body changes again and I get bigger,” the singer told Women’s Health
- Lizzo Is Recalibrating Her Relationship With Body Positivity After Weight Loss