“I can’t wait to be back in the room with you all,” the breakthrough pop artist says about the upcoming trek
Recent Posts
- Lola Young Plots Fall 2025 North American Tour
- Ariana Grande, Pedro Pascal, Sabrina Carpenter Sign Letter for LGBTQ+ Suicide Prevention Funds
- Cult Alt-Rock Band Failure’s Decade-in-the-Making Documentary Out This Month
- Rod Stewart Postpones Las Vegas Residency Date Due to Unspecified Illness
- Hometown Heroes and Cross-Genre Icons: Seven Takeaways from Roots Picnic 2025