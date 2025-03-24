Lost 1980s Indie Rock Pioneers Salem 66 Are Getting Their Moment in the Sun

Judy Grunwald and Beth Kaplan’s band was part of the same scene as Dinosaur Jr., the Pixies, and Sonic Youth. Now a new best-of compilation and reissue series is giving them their due
