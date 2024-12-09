Lucinda Williams Puts Her Stamp on Beatles Classics

The Americana icon’s Lucinda Williams Sings the Beatles From Abbey Road features her take on standards like “Let It Be” and “Something,” along with deeper cuts like “Rain” and “I’ve Got a Feeling”
