Comedian Amy Schumer reportedly brought the “Material Girl” to the NYC club
Recent Posts
- Monica Praises Ariana Grande for Making ‘Boy Is Mine’ Remix ‘Something That’s Her Own’
- Billie Eilish, Timothée Chalamet to Appear in ‘Hans Zimmer and Friends’ Concert Film
- Dave Matthews Withdraws From FireAid Benefit and MusiCares Gala Following ‘Critical’ Family Illness
- Madonna Delivers Surprise Stand-Up Set at Comedy Club
- Chappell Roan Is Feeling ‘Very Emo’ Ahead of Grammys: ‘This Has Been Incredible and Scary’