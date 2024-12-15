Producer who’s up for six Grammys explains how he combines old-school songcraft with modern sensibilities
Recent Posts
- See Paul McCartney Welcome Holiday Season With Rare Live Performance of ‘Wonderful Christmastime’
- Making Hits With Chappell Roan and Olivia Rodrigo: Dan Nigro’s Creative Secrets
- Southern Rock Is Rising from the Ashes
- Big Band Leader Glenn Miller Vanished 80 Years Ago. His Death Started the ‘Legacy’ Band Trend
- See Soundgarden’s Surviving Members Reunite at Seattle Benefit Concert