The R&B singer claimed Combs sexually harassed her during filming of the hit MTV show, as the mogul was sued by more than a dozen others on Friday
Recent Posts
- ‘Making the Band’ Star Sara Rivers Sues Sean Combs for $60 Million
- How the Members of Amor Elefante Found Each Other Again on Comeback Album ‘Amigas’
- Feid Confirms a New Album Is Coming With Dancefloor Bop, ‘Nos Desconoximos’
- Daniel Seavey Breaks Silence on Why Don’t We Verdict: ‘By No Means a Win’
- Selena Gomez Shares a Whisper of New Song With Benny Blanco, ‘Talk’