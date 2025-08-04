The incident took place at a Los Angeles event that billed itself as an after-party for the Hard Summer EDM fest, though it does not appear that it was officially sanctioned
Recent Posts
- Kelly Osbourne Says She ‘Will Not Be OK for a While’ After Dad Ozzy’s Death
- Chance the Rapper Digs Into the Life Changes and World Travels That Inspired His New Album
- Machine Gun Kelly Turned Down ‘Sinners’ to Avoid Saying the N-Word
- See Trey Anastasio Perform ‘Scarlet Begonias’ and ‘Fire on the Mountain’ With Dead and Co
- Mass Shooting at EDM Festival After Party Leaves 2 Dead, 6 Injured