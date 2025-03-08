Mastodon and Co-Founding Guitarist Brent Hinds ‘Mutually Decided to Part Ways’

“We’re deeply proud of and beyond grateful for the music and history we’ve shared and we wish him nothing but success and happiness in his future endeavors,” band says in statement
