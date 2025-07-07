“Much love to Jeff, Ed, Mike and Stone for inviting me into the band in 1998 and for giving me the opportunity of a lifetime, filled with friendships, artistry, challenges and laughter,” the drummer said
- Matt Cameron Exits Pearl Jam After 27 Years