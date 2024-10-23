The musician’s manager said that Sweet will not be performing in the “foreseeable future”
Recent Posts
- Matthew Sweet Suffers ‘Debilitating’ Stroke, GoFundMe Launched to Help With Recovery
- Obama Raps to ‘Lose Yourself’ After Being Introduced by Eminem at Harris Rally
- See Chappell Roan, Brandi Carlile Jam With Joni Mitchell, Elton John Backstage at Hollywood Bowl
- VANNER Ignites the Stage with “BURN”: A Story of Youth, Passion, and Global Ambition
- A$AP Rocky’s Gun Assault Trial Delayed to January