Metallica Announce Deluxe ‘Load’ Reissue With Over 30 Hours of Music

Out June 13, band unleashes “the whole kitchen sink” for 15CD/6LP/4 DVD box set celebrating 1996 album: Concerts, demos, outtakes, rarities and more totaling 245 unreleased tracks
