The Destiny’s Child star and celebrated actress connected after the one of the former’s recent Broadway performances in Death Becomes Her
Recent Posts
- Mariah Carey Wore Her First Wedding Dress in ‘We Belong Together’ Video and Other Odd Facts
- Chuck D Stays Positive on ‘New Gens’: ‘I Love You, Have a Ball’
- Lana Del Rey, Addison Rae, JID, and All the Songs You Need to Know This Week
- Jenna Ortega Cruises While the Weeknd Drowns in ‘Drive’ Video
- Nick Cave and the Bad Seeds Level Up at Brooklyn Arena Rock Concert