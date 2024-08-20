James Taylor was scheduled to close out the night but his performance was reportedly cut to accommodate President Joe Biden’s speech
Recent Posts
- Taylor Swift Takes Trip Down Memory Lane, Plays ‘Change’ for First Time on Eras Tour
- Mickey Guyton, Jason Isbell Perform at Historic 2024 Democratic National Convention
- Blink-182 Will Expand ‘One More Time’ Album With Eight More Songs
- Chappell Roan Says She’s ‘Allowed to Say No to Creepy Behavior’ After Facing ‘Harassment’
- MisterWives Will Be Gone ‘For a While’ After Next Tour: ‘This Isn’t Goodbye’