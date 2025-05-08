The increasingly prolific Brooklyn rapper delivers a set of trap-infused tracks that’ll manage to obliterate any genre boxes he might be put in
Recent Posts
- Ayra Starr, Wizkid Make it Hot in ‘Gimme Dat’ Video
- Vic Mensa Commends Kehlani’s ‘Humanity and Courage’ for Publicly Supporting Palestine
- Fuerza Reigda Want to Be the Beatles of Corridos. They Might Already Be
- Karol G Celebrates Netflix Documentary Release with ‘Milagros’
- Mike Contains Multitudes on the Tony Seltzer-Produced ‘Pinball II’