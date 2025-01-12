Singer previously lost her Malibu home in the Woolsey fire in 2018: “Time, resources and dedication from inside and outside of our community will heal us, but it hurts deeply for now”
Recent Posts
- Miley Cyrus: ‘My Soul Aches’ for Those Impacted by Los Angeles Wildfires
- Sam Moore Was So Good It Made Otis Redding Nervous
- 5 Music Biopics We’d Like to See After ‘A Complete Unknown’
- Ariana Grande Teases New ‘Wicked: For Good’ Song: ‘It’s a Pivotal Moment in Glinda’s Journey’
- Fuerza Regida Rent Out Hotel for Families Affected by L.A. Fires