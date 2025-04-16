The accompanying video is like Reservoir Dogs meets Footloose, featuring the duo dancing in suits … menacingly
Recent Posts
- Militarie Gun, Dazy Take Aim at Backbiters With ‘Tall People Don’t Live Long’
- Sean Combs Adds Young Thug’s Lawyer to Trial Team
- Justin Vernon Says Taylor Swift Turned Big Red Machine Demos Into ‘Her Strongest Set of Lyrics’
- TV on the Radio’s Tunde Adebimpe Rediscovers His Dancing Shoes in ‘Somebody New’ Video
- Morgan Wallen and Post Malone Announce New Collaboration, ‘I Ain’t Comin’ Back’