Eva Longoria, Steven Spielberg, Idina Menzel, and Spike Lee will also be honored at the White House this year
Recent Posts
- Missy Elliott, Selena, Queen Latifah to Receive National Arts Prize
- John Mayer Calls New York Mets Star Francisco Lindor a ‘Source of Inspiration’ After Finger Injury
- New Order, Nick Cave and the Bad Seeds Lead Cruel World Fest 2025
- Tyler, the Creator Keeps One Eye Open on ‘Noid,’ Taps Ayo Edebiri for Music Video
- Paul Di’Anno, Iron Maiden’s Frontman on First Recordings, Dead at 66