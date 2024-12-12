Morgan Wallen Pleads Guilty to Misdemeanor Charges in Chair-Throwing Incident

Country star receives two-year suspended sentence and “seven days incarceration in a DUI education center” for throwing chairs off roof of Eric Church’s bar
